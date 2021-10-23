President Erdogan declares the French ambassador “Persono non Grota” after supporting the enemy Osman Guard

In all, ten ambassadors appealed for the release of the enemy.

Tensions exist between France and Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday (October 23) that ambassadors from ten countries, including France, Germany and the United States, had called for the release of enemy Osman Guard. “Non-Person Grota”.

“I have instructed our Foreign Minister to expedite the declaration of these ten ambassadors The person is non-grata“, During a trip to central Turkey, without giving an exact date, the head of state said. These ambassadors “We need to know and understand Turkey”, Insisted Recipe Thaip Erdogan blamed them “Indecent”. “They have to leave” Country “If they don’t know him anymore”, He added.

In a statement released Monday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States “Fair and Quick Settlement” Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and patron, became a pet of the regime and was imprisoned for four years without trial. The 64-year-old enemy, a key figure in civil society, has been accused since 2013 of trying to destabilize Turkey under President Erdogan’s regime.

The Turkish president on Thursday threatened to expel the ambassadors without taking decisive action in this direction. Turkey on Tuesday summoned ambassadors from these ten countries “Unacceptable” Their call for the release of Osman Guard.