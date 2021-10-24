Obama accused Republicans of threatening democracy

The former US president on Saturday accused Republicans of threatening democracy, especially in the run-up to local elections, which is seen as a national test of Joe Bide’s popularity.

Barack Obama on Saturday accused Republicans of threatening democracy, especially in the run-up to close local elections, as he actively negotiated a major investment plan with Congress as a national test of Joe Biden’s reputation.

Read moreTop military officials are at odds with Joe Biden over the withdrawal of Afghanistan

The former president traveled to Richmond in the state’s conservative south, ahead of Terry McAuliffe, 64, a candidate for governor of Virginia, and pro – Republican Glenn Youngkin, 54. Nov. 2 referendum.

In front of hundreds of interested young activists gathered at the University of Virginia Commonwealth in Richmond, Glenn Yuk said he would reduce teaching positions, reduce access to abortion and support claims.

“As far as I know, the main message from Terry’s opponent is that he’s a guy like everyone else, because he’s wearing wool. He accuses schools of brainwashing our children.” he said. He also said that the voting machines used in the last polls should be checked. (…) And should we believe that he will defend our democracy?

Read moreTexas, the stronghold of radical conservatism and the spearhead of the anti-Biden sling

Joe Biden clearly won 10 points in Virginia 2020 and the Republicans have not won an election in that state since 2009, but in the weeks since the poll the Terry McAliffe lead has melted away and she is now on the verge of error.

Barack Obama, the most popular Democrat in the United States five years after leaving the White House, wanted to encourage the African-American electorate, the main voter in this southern state, especially one of the most important symbols in the Richmond area during the country’s slave past, when the statue of Confederation General Robert Lee was not rolled over only last month.

Read moreTexan separatists dream of Texit

Trump’s “toy”

Thank you for understanding why we can be “Fatigue” In politics, he recalled meeting him during his first presidential campaign, which brought him to the White House. “If she’s not tired of me, I have no right to be tired.”, He added.

“SI John Lewis (Number of civil rights activists who died in 2020, Editor’s note) We are not tired, we have no right to be tired. “, He scored under applause.

“I’m in Virginia because I think Virginia will eventually make the right choice.”, He continued. “I think in Virginia you are going to show the rest of the country and the world that we will not cause our bad intuition. We will not go back to the most hurtful past and move forward with people like Terry to guide us.”.

Before Barack Obama, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Stacy Abrams, one of the rising stars of the Democrats, traveled to Virginia to campaign for Terry McAliffe. The US president is expected to be there next week.

Read moreBiden’s reform agenda was halted at the behest of Congress

The victory of Terry McAuliffe will give impetus to the massive investment plan that the Democrats are trying to advance in the left-wing Congress. The failure could lead to more warnings from moderate sections of the party, which are reluctant to approve some more $ 3 trillion in spending.

Focusing on Glenn Young’s schools, Donald Trump campaigned against the compulsory mask hated by voters. So far, he has carefully avoided supporting the former president’s claims that the election was stolen from him.

Donald Trump did not come to Virginia. He almost joined Young’s pro-campaign rally on October 13 attended by his former adviser Steve Bannon.

Terry McAuliffe, who picked up the microphone before Barack Obama, vowed to work with Republicans “Fair” To improve the situation in Virginia.

“I’ll work with you, but let me say one thing today: Glenn Young is not a fair Republican. For me, it’s Donald Trump in a brown suit.”, he said. “Do we want Donald Trump as a puppet governor?” No, we don’t want to! ”.