The Universal Plaza opens in downtown Tigard

There is a new outdoor public gathering space in Tigard.

Universal PlazaHailed as a “space for everyone” in downtown Tigard that “celebrates our common humanity and our common planet,” it was revealed to the public on Saturday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music, food carts, vendors, and other amenities welcoming the hundreds who came to see the new space.

Completion of the first stage of the plaza includes oversized porch swings that greet guests upon their arrival, two lawn spaces, a bike and pedestrian path and boardwalk overlooking Fanoo Creek, two food carts – Harvest Moon Experience and a West Coast Torta Company – sales and storage shelter and a four-stall bathroom with a wash station the hands.

The second phase of the public plaza, to be built at a later date, will add an overhead canopy to provide shelter from rain and sun, as well as a community room.

The arena will host community events, a Tigard farmers market, food trucks throughout the year and more.

if you go: Universal Plaza is located at 9110 SW Burnham Street, Tigard, Oregon, 97223 United (a map) | hours: 6am-10pm from April to September, 7am-8pm from October to March

Check out photos of the grand opening in the gallery above.