The Vikings were in the United States exactly a thousand years ago

Reconstruction of a Viking habitat near the Ancy Oaks grasslands site (Newfoundland, Canada). Photo by Glenn Nagal

With information sixty years old, a pattern may have begun but unusual, but some may have escaped: Christopher Columbus was not the first European to set foot in the United States. About half a thousand years before the crossing of the Atlantic by the Genoese navigator in 1492, the Vikings landed on the Canadian island of Newfoundland, in what is now known as the Anse Oaks Meadows. They lived there as evidence of excavations carried out in the 1960s, such as the Scandinavians built in Greenland and Iceland, which brought to light the remains of charcoal and wooden frame buildings – apartments, fakes, workshops. The Ann’s Oaks Meadows, a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to 1978, is a major archaeological site that further testifies to the Viking expansion in the Middle Ages.

There was an important question about this American occupation: when exactly did it come to date? Consensus triggered I’s turning pointThere is et du IIe The accounts were established after facts based on the Millennium AD, the analysis of architectural remains and a few objects, and the Nordic sagas. The limitations and uncertainties of this technique in the 1960s and 1970s date back to about fifty remnants of the past without providing accurate results: estimates have been extended since the end of the 8th century.e The middle of the eleventh centurye. In this ambiguous context, the results of an international study Released Wednesday, October 20th Nature Has the effect of a bomb, in its accuracy and in the year mentioned: it shows that exactly a thousand years ago in 1021 the Vikings were on the Anci Ax meadow! However, they did not say when they arrived or how long they stayed.

How did these researchers progress? How were we able to move from a very ambiguous position to a very sharp one? It took a helping hand from the sky … In this case, the scientists used an unknown astronomical phenomenon – sunlight, supernova? – In 993, caused the arrival of cosmic rays on Earth. Coming into the atmosphere, these energetic particles cause a layer of reactions with air atoms. Especially the conversion of nitrogen to carbon 14. It is experiencing a production peak, as demonstrated by Japanese researcher Fusa Miyake in 2012 by studying Japanese cedars, found in annual growth rings. trees. Therefore, if one is lucky enough to have a tree cut down after a cosmic ray event, the tree ring produced that year will have more carbon-14 than its neighbors.

