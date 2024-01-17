The Warriors game was postponed after assistant Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in Utah with a medical emergency

The NBA postponed the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game on Wednesday after Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in Salt Lake City on Tuesday following a medical emergency. The team said Wednesday that Milojevic suffered a medical emergency during a private team dinner.

The Warriors did not reveal further details about the incident and said, “An update on Milojevic's status will be provided as appropriate.”

The association did not set a new date for the match, saying only that it would be postponed to a “later time.”

Golden State hired Milojevic, 46, in August 2021 in large part to work with quarterback James Wiseman. The Warriors drafted the big man No. 2 in the 2020 draft and his rookie season proved he is a raw prospect who needs to develop.

Milojevic, a Serbian who played for 15 years in Europe, is a coach famous for working with Nikola Jokic, who has become one of the best players of all time. Milojevic also worked with Ivica Zubac.

The Warriors wound up trading Wiseman, who was not an anchor for the franchise's future, to the Detroit Pistons in February 2023. But Warriors forward Kevon Looney credited Milojevic with his improved rebounding.

(Photo: Darren Yamashita/USA Today)