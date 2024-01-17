January 18, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Warriors game was postponed after assistant Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in Utah with a medical emergency

The Warriors game was postponed after assistant Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in Utah with a medical emergency

Joy Love January 17, 2024 1 min read

The NBA postponed the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game on Wednesday after Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in Salt Lake City on Tuesday following a medical emergency. The team said Wednesday that Milojevic suffered a medical emergency during a private team dinner.

The Warriors did not reveal further details about the incident and said, “An update on Milojevic's status will be provided as appropriate.”

The association did not set a new date for the match, saying only that it would be postponed to a “later time.”

Golden State hired Milojevic, 46, in August 2021 in large part to work with quarterback James Wiseman. The Warriors drafted the big man No. 2 in the 2020 draft and his rookie season proved he is a raw prospect who needs to develop.

Milojevic, a Serbian who played for 15 years in Europe, is a coach famous for working with Nikola Jokic, who has become one of the best players of all time. Milojevic also worked with Ivica Zubac.

The Warriors wound up trading Wiseman, who was not an anchor for the franchise's future, to the Detroit Pistons in February 2023. But Warriors forward Kevon Looney credited Milojevic with his improved rebounding.

(Photo: Darren Yamashita/USA Today)

See also  Mark Stoops on NIL hiatus - Georgia 'bought some good players'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Report Says Raptors and Pacers Discussing Pascal Siakam Trade – NBC New York

January 17, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Raptors, Pacers involved in trade talks for Pascal Siakam with Bruce Brown Jr. involved, draft picks: Sources

January 17, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Eagles center Jason Kelce has reportedly told his teammates he is retiring

January 16, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Vince Staples' show on Netflix already sounds like the right kind of weird

January 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Crocodiles have become even scarier after a study revealed they have an amazing ability

January 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The Warriors game was postponed after assistant Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in Utah with a medical emergency

January 17, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Google “Circle to Search” is coming to the Pixel 8 and S24

January 17, 2024 Len Houle