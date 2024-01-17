Report Says Raptors and Pacers Discussing Pascal Siakam Trade – NBC New York

Pascal Siakam could head to Indiana.

The Raptors and Pacers are discussing a blockbuster trade that would send Siakam to Indiana, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

See more DEVELOPMENT: League sources say the Raptors and Pacers are in active talks about a deal centered around two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam for a package that includes three first-round picks. Full details in @TheAthletic with @sam_amik: https://t.co/o925VL5r3g – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024

Charania added that the potential package Indiana would send includes Bruce Brown Jr., three first-round picks and additional salary pads.

The report said that Toronto and Indiana are “a long way forward in this process,” having already submitted several reciprocal proposals.

Along with Indiana, AL Sacramento Kings And Golden State Warriors They are said to have an interest in the striker who will soon turn 30. However, Siakam reportedly He doesn't see kings As a long-lasting seizure. Charania named Dallas Mavericks As another potential suitor.

Siakam, a two-time All-Star, is in the final year of a contract that will see him earn $38 million this season. Therefore, any team that trades for him could lose him to free agency this offseason.

Toronto already traded one of its high-caliber players this offseason when OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors are currently 15-25 in Darko Rajakovic's first season as head coach, with Indiana trending up at 23-17 amid Tyrese Haliburton's breakout campaign.

the Trade deadline It is Thursday, February 8th.