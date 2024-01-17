Raptors, Pacers involved in trade talks for Pascal Siakam with Bruce Brown Jr. involved, draft picks: Sources

The Raptors and Pacers are actively engaged in trade talks centered around two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, which would send him to Indiana for a deal that includes Bruce Brown Jr., another salary and three first-round picks, league sources say. The athlete.

These sources say the Raptors have been engaged in discussions with several teams about a potential Siakam trade, but talks with the Pacers have gained momentum in recent days. Sources familiar with the talks between the two teams say that many proposals have been made back and forth. While the two sides are described as being a long way through the process, according to those sources, they have not yet finalized or agreed to the deal.

The Kings were among Siakam's other suitors, however It decided to withdraw from the talks in recent weeksLeague sources say. Siakam is also known to be opposed to potentially re-signing in Sacramento, which makes a Kings deal even more problematic. The Warriors and Mavericks have expressed exploratory interest in Siakam as well, according to league sources.

Siakam is in the final year of his $38 million contract, giving the 29-year-old some leverage at his place as any potential team would want to know if he has interest in re-signing as a free agent given the assets necessary in a trade. If the Raptors ultimately decide not to trade Siakam before the February 8 trade deadline, an extension remains a possibility as another potential solution that would allow them to reconsider the situation this summer. However, Siakam is known to be seeking a salary cap agreement and the two sides have not made progress in talks in recent months.

Brown is the Pacers' highest-paid player this season, making $22 million, and he has a team option on his deal for next season for $23 million.

