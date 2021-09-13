The white supremacist activist was arrested near Congress in Washington

A man who affirms the ideology of White supremacy He was arrested Monday morning near the Democratic Party headquarters in

Washington A few days after the supporters demonstrated

Donald Trump, Said the police in charge of security in the US Congress.

Donald Craighead, who lives in Oceanside, California, was driving a pickup truck without a license plate and possessed a bayonet and knife, and weapons were banned in the federal capital, police said in a statement.

On patrol

He described police as “patrolling” before talking about “white supremacist ideology and other talk about white management.” Swastikas and other neo-Nazi inscriptions were painted on one of the mirrors and inside the vehicle, according to photos posted by police on their Twitter account.

The Democratic Party headquarters are located 500 meters south of Congress. Police said they did not know whether former Republican Donald Trump supporters had come to Washington to attend a demonstration scheduled for Saturday.

Remember last January 6th

Hundreds of pro-Trump protesters forced Congress entry as lawmakers gathered there to confirm the victory of outgoing Democratic leader Joe Biden. Nearly 600 people have been arrested for taking part in an attack that killed five people.

The seat of power in the U.S. legislature is marked by memories of the attack, followed by other incidents. On August 19, a man threatened for a long time to stop an explosive device allegedly parked in front of Congress in his vehicle before surrendering to authorities.

On April 2, a police officer was killed and another was injured when a young man chased his car against a dam guarding its entrance before a young man was shot. Just before January 6, 2021, a stranger threw grenades in front of the Democratic and Republican headquarters in Washington, which did not explode.