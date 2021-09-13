Fifteen people escaped the corona virus infection in the refrigerator

Fifteen Vietnamese, including a seven-year-old boy, were found by police in a refrigerator as they tried to flee the south of the country in an unprecedented wave of the corona virus, the media reported on Monday (September 13).

⁇We know that traveling in a closed, refrigerated truck is very dangerous, but we are at high risk of contracting the virus.Said one of the passengers quoted in the media. When it was intercepted, the truck had already traveled tens of thousands of kilometers from the dong dog, recording tens of thousands of Govt-19 cases in recent weeks. The bodies of 39 immigrants of Vietnamese descent were found in an air-conditioned truck in October 2019, sparking international protests.

5% of the population was fully vaccinated

Punished by the recession of its vaccine campaign, Vietnam is facing a severe setback due to its isolated policy and monitoring of the affected population as a model country in the fight against the epidemic by 2020. Authorities have recorded more than 15,000 deaths since the end of July, up from just a few dozen last year.

The city of Ho Chi Minh, the country’s economic center, is at the center of the storm and has the appearance of a besieged city. The military has deployed thousands of soldiers and guards there since early July to enforce restrictions and distribute food bags to residents who have been locked up in their homes.

The country is slowly developing its vaccination campaign: more than 5% of the population is fully vaccinated. The United States and China have delivered millions of doses and signed trade agreements with US laboratories Pfizer and Moderna, Swedish-British Astrogeneka and Chinese Sinovak. Objective: To try to inject at least one dose to 70% of the population by April 2022.