Mohammed Hassan Akund takes over as head of the new Taliban government

Among the members of the new government, Sirajuddin Haqqani was appointed to the interior. Considered a terrorist by the United States, he was arrested by the FBI.

Mohammed Hassan Akund will take over as head of the interim Afghan government, the Taliban’s main spokesman announced Tuesday evening, three weeks after the Islamic Movement came to power.

Originally from Kandahar (a city in the south of the country) he was one of the founders of the movement, a religious leader rather than a military leader. He was the Speaker of the Pakistan-based Taliban (Shura) Legislative Assembly in Guwahati during the US intervention, but also the Foreign Minister in the 1996 government.

Home Secretary wanted by FBI

Jabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul that Taliban co-founder Abdul Gani Bhardwaj would be second in command of the new administration. Abdul Ghani Bharat, who was heard by various Taliban factions respecting him, led the Doha talks with the Americans, which led to the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

Among the other appointments announced on Tuesday evening were Mullah Yakub, Mullah Omar’s son, as defense minister, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Interior Haqqani Network (Islamic Armed Group). The latter is considered a terrorist by the United States and is one of the most wanted persons in the world by the FBI. On the Federal Service pageIt is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Amir Khan Mutaki, who held Taliban talks in Doha, has been appointed head of the foreign ministry. Sheikh Haibatullah Akundzada, the religious leader of the Taliban, is the supreme ruler of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

“The government is not complete,” Jabihullah Mujahid said, adding that his movement, which had promised an “inclusive” executive, would “try to take people from other parts of the country.”

Prohibition of demonstrations

A Taliban spokesman has ordered a ban on protests in Afghanistan, as well as a ban on journalists filming the protests.

The Taliban opened fire in the air in Kabul on Tuesday, disbanding new protests condemning their violent repression, especially in Panjir, after warning that they would not pose any challenge to their power the previous day. Many journalists covering the protests said they had been arrested, tortured or their equipment confiscated by Taliban militants.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed that Panjir, the last pocket of the armed struggle for power, was “very safe now, not at war.”

The Taliban, who have been ousted by a US-led coalition and returned to power more than 20 years later, are expected by the international community to warn the Islamic movement of its actions. Its promises, especially in respecting the rights of women, struggle to persuade at this point.