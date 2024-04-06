The people of Kharkiv suffered from the “double attacks” of the Russian army

Saturday's toll was revised upwards in Cork after a fresh “double strike” last night: seven dead and ten injured. Repeated attacks by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians in recent days.

Night strikes hit homes twice in 48 hours, and in Kharkiv district, a gas station and a shopping center were hit. The damage is significant :3 According to the mayor, 600 windows were smashed. A few hours after that, the scene was the same as yesterday : A large cleaning and garbage disposal machines.

“The missiles passed our house. There was a big flash, then explosions, very loud.” A resident of Kharkiv At franceinfo

Because the S-300 missiles sowed death among residents and gas station workers. Again with this Russian tactic “double strike” on civilians. : Time for help to arrive at the base, and Vladimir Putin's military targets the same location a second time, causing new damage and new victims. This is what claimed the lives of three rescue workers two days ago.

Kharkiv also faces drone attacks on energy infrastructure : For two weeks, on the roadsides, the noise of generators has returned. Because for several hours every day, Ukraine's second city is completely without electricity.