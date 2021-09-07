Hundreds of polysaro support in Brazilia broke police blocking

The far-right president called on his supporters to take to the streets and pressurize the Supreme Court, which launched several trials against him.

The Brazilian national holiday Tuesday, September 7 promises to be tense. Hundreds of supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro have completed a police siege to rush to central Brasilia from Monday to Tuesday night, law enforcement said ahead of a major protest day.

In videos posted on social media and taken by local media, one can see a small vehicle approaching the Esplanade of Ministries, waving Brazilian flags and being applauded by protesters. “We just got inside! The police could not control the people! Tomorrow we will invade the STF. [la Cour suprême brésilienne] ! “One of them screams.

We have now entered the square of 3 powers! Thanks to the Army Police for their summary pic.twitter.com/WBwnFIQ9OH – MÁRCIO BRASIL 76 (@ 76BrasilMarcio) September 6, 2021

Jair Bolzano called on his supporters to prove the bulk of the dispatch “Final Warning” To the Supreme Court judges who initiated several investigations against him and his entourage for spreading false information. The far-right president, who fell in the election, is pushing for the removal of his base, promising the crowd “Huge” Will come and support him.

For its part, theThe opposition is eager to frustrate the head of state and plans to shout in the streets “Out of Bolzano!” (“Get out of Bolzano!”) And respond to the threats that Jair Bolzano makes to Brazilian democracy. Despite important security measures, a national holiday has been declared High risk.