Seizure of 650 kg of cocaine that went fast at sea in Martinique

According to the first elements of the investigation, the resale of goods will amount to several thousand euros. Seven people were arrested.

The head of the Caribbean island told AFP on Monday (September 6) that seven people had been arrested on board a boat carrying 650kg of cocaine in Martinique last Wednesday.

Based on the information, investigators said a boat with powerful engines continued to arrive on the shores of Woklin until its cargo was unloaded, said Alexis Hugget, divisional commissioner and head of the Office of the Office of Anti-Drug Trafficking, in the Caribbean.

A boat from Venezuela

A van came to collect the goods. In total, 650 kg of cocaine was distributed in several bales. As soon as the van arrived on the road, police intervened and arrested the three people in it, while their colleagues parked the boat on the beach.

In all, seven Martinians and seven Venezuelans were arrested and produced before a C -te d’Ivoire court on Sunday. According to the first elements of the investigation, the boat came from Venezuela. The inventory, whose analysis (especially to determine the level of purity) was in progress, would represent several thousand euros for resale.

