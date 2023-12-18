The world’s best airlines for when things go wrong: see the list

But they ignore a crucial element, according to passenger rights company AirHelp – How do airlines deal with customers when problems occur?
“We believe an airline should be evaluated not only by the way it treats its passengers during business as usual, but also by the consideration it shows customers when things go wrong,” the report said.
To compile its annual AirHelp Score, the organization evaluated 83 airlines based on punctuality, customer reviews and how efficiently they handle customer compensation claims.
Each factor was weighted equally in the score, said AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pauliszyn.
Based on data from January 1 to September 30, 2023, these are the airlines that topped the list AirHelp Result 2023:
1. Qatar Airways – 8.38
2. Eurowings – 8.27
3. LOT Polish Airlines – 8.11
4. Etihad Airways and All Nippon Airways – 8.09 (association)
6. Austrian Airlines – 8.07
7. American Airlines – 7.97
8. China Airlines – 7.92
9. Widiru – 7.89
10. United Airlines – 7.88
Qatar Airways has topped all AirHelp rankings since 2015 – except one. In 2016, the Doha-based airline fell to second place, behind Singapore Airlines.
Thiago Prudencio | soba pictures | Rocket Lite | Getty Images
The 10 lowest-scoring airlines on AirHelp’s 2023 list are:
1. Tunisian Airlines – 4.12
2. British Airways – 5.03
3. Frontier Airlines and Pegasus Airlines – 5.18 (association)
5. Czech Airlines – 5.20
6. Air Canada – 5.68
7. Soul – 5.69
8. Tarom and Azores Airlines – 5.71 (association)
10. Air Austral – 5.77
The full 2023 list can be found on AirHelp’s website.
The five airlines that scored highest for compensation claims handling alone – which assesses how airlines handle claims (“Are they ignoring or incorrectly rejecting claims?”) as well as response and payment times, are:
- China Airlines and Brussels Airlines – 8.2 (association)
- United Airlines, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and airBaltic – 8.1 (association)
Stranded passengers crowd the airline counter at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China on January 4, 2013.
Street | AFP | Getty Images
Those who are the worst in terms of resolving claims are:
- British Airways – 1
- Gulf Air – 1.4
- Czech Airlines, Aircalin and Vietnam Airlines – 1.7 (association)
British Airways may have finished last as a result of staff shortages, Pauleszyn said.
“As one of the largest and most popular airlines, they are probably dealing with a large number of claims,” he said.
In response to CNBC Travel’s request for comment, British Airways stated: “We are working hard to improve our response times… We have hired an additional 1,500 new colleagues to assist and introduced new automated technology to resolve easier claims faster, with the vast majority of cases resolved.” Within seven weeks.
The airline added that more than half of the pending cases relate to compensation claims in the European Union, which take time, due to the checks that must be carried out.
Best airlines in other categories
Highest scores on time: Eurowings and Oman Air
Highest customer ratings: All Nippon Airways, Garuda Indonesia, and Emirates
Singapore Airlines, which is the leader Most major airline ratingsIt ranked No. 26 on the list, with a score of 5.4 in claims processing. Another highly regarded airline, Emirates, ranked No. 24 on the list for the same reason.
AirHelp told CNBC that it uses its own data to monitor how well airlines handle customer reimbursement claims.
The organization helps passengers claim compensation after flight delays or cancellations under several international regulations relating to the rights of air passengers including EC261 In Europe and Anak 400 In Brazil,” he said.
“Examples where a passenger may be able to make a claim are flights on a European airline where the passenger arrived more than three hours late to their destination, or a flight canceled by the airline less than two weeks before departure.”
He said that claims processing is crucial as it directly impacts passenger satisfaction and the overall operational efficiency of the airline.
“Quick resolutions on claims such as lost luggage, flight disruptions or other inconveniences can prevent passengers from choosing another airline for their future travel plans,” Pauleszyn said. “It is critical to maintaining a positive reputation and customer loyalty.”
