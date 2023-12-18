But they ignore a crucial element, according to passenger rights company AirHelp – How do airlines deal with customers when problems occur? “We believe an airline should be evaluated not only by the way it treats its passengers during business as usual, but also by the consideration it shows customers when things go wrong,” the report said. To compile its annual AirHelp Score, the organization evaluated 83 airlines based on punctuality, customer reviews and how efficiently they handle customer compensation claims.

Each factor was weighted equally in the score, said AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pauliszyn.

Based on data from January 1 to September 30, 2023, these are the airlines that topped the list AirHelp Result 2023: 1. Qatar Airways – 8.38 2. Eurowings – 8.27 3. LOT Polish Airlines – 8.11 4. Etihad Airways and All Nippon Airways – 8.09 (association) 6. Austrian Airlines – 8.07 7. American Airlines – 7.97 8. China Airlines – 7.92 9. Widiru – 7.89 10. United Airlines – 7.88

Qatar Airways has topped all AirHelp rankings since 2015 – except one. In 2016, the Doha-based airline fell to second place, behind Singapore Airlines. Thiago Prudencio | soba pictures | Rocket Lite | Getty Images

The 10 lowest-scoring airlines on AirHelp’s 2023 list are: 1. Tunisian Airlines – 4.12 2. British Airways – 5.03 3. Frontier Airlines and Pegasus Airlines – 5.18 (association) 5. Czech Airlines – 5.20 6. Air Canada – 5.68 7. Soul – 5.69 8. Tarom and Azores Airlines – 5.71 (association) 10. Air Austral – 5.77 See also Why FMC's guidance is a warning to all farm stocks, even indomitable monasteries Qatar Airways has topped all AirHelp rankings since 2015 – except one. In 2016, the Doha-based airline fell to second place, behind Singapore Airlines. In 2022, it tied for first place with Etihad Airways, Pauliszyn told CNBC Travel. The full 2023 list can be found on AirHelp’s website.

The five airlines that scored highest for compensation claims handling alone – which assesses how airlines handle claims (“Are they ignoring or incorrectly rejecting claims?”) as well as response and payment times, are: China Airlines and Brussels Airlines – 8.2 (association)

United Airlines, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and airBaltic – 8.1 (association)

Stranded passengers crowd the airline counter at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China on January 4, 2013. Street | AFP | Getty Images

Those who are the worst in terms of resolving claims are: British Airways – 1

Gulf Air – 1.4

Czech Airlines, Aircalin and Vietnam Airlines – 1.7 (association) British Airways may have finished last as a result of staff shortages, Pauleszyn said. “As one of the largest and most popular airlines, they are probably dealing with a large number of claims,” he said. In response to CNBC Travel’s request for comment, British Airways stated: “We are working hard to improve our response times… We have hired an additional 1,500 new colleagues to assist and introduced new automated technology to resolve easier claims faster, with the vast majority of cases resolved.” Within seven weeks. The airline added that more than half of the pending cases relate to compensation claims in the European Union, which take time, due to the checks that must be carried out. See also Gas profits and worries keep Europe calm

Best airlines in other categories Highest scores on time: Eurowings and Oman Air Highest customer ratings: All Nippon Airways, Garuda Indonesia, and Emirates

Singapore Airlines, which is the leader Most major airline ratingsIt ranked No. 26 on the list, with a score of 5.4 in claims processing. Another highly regarded airline, Emirates, ranked No. 24 on the list for the same reason.