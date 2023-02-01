There have been 42 bombings in recent days targeting the Kherson region in southern Ukraine

Cover Image: Zhenya Savilov / AFP
- Ukraine’s prime minister confirmed on Tuesday A Ukraine-European Union summit was held in Kiev on FridayThat is, after a day “Intergovernmental Consultations” between Kyiv and the European Commission For the first time in our history.
- France to supply 12 additional Caesar guns to Q. These medium-range guns, in addition to the eighteen already provided by France and the nineteen promised by Denmark, “Funded as part of a support fund of 200 million euros”The French Minister of the Armed Forces declared.
- Ukraine will receive 120-140 Western tanks at a time “The First Wave” Supplies from the Alliance of Twelve Nations. The tanks include the German-made Panther 2, the British Challenger 2 and the American Abrams, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “Indeed” In providing French Leclerc tanks.
- Joe Biden on Monday flatly rejected the idea of sending US F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine., whose list of arms assistance is growing. The US president finally announced on Tuesday ” [allait] to speak” to Volodymyr Zelensky for his requests for additional military assistance.
- Russia claimed responsibility for the capture of the village of Blahotadne, north of Pakmud, on Tuesday., in eastern Ukraine, where its army has been making slow advances for weeks. Evgueni Prigojine, head of the Wagner Group, said his men captured Blahodatne on Saturday. Kyiv had refused.
- The Russian military conducted three aerial bombardments, four missile launches and about sixty rounds of multiple rocket launches. Intended for residential buildings in Kherson and OchakivIn southern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces personnel on Tuesday reported civilian casualties without specifying the number.
- kyiv has called for the exclusion of all Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Baltic states and Poland backed the demand on Tuesday, embarrassing the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is working to reunite them under a neutral banner.
