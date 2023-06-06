These are the 2023 James Beard Awards winners: NPR

Switch caption Jeff Scheer/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation Jeff Scheer/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation

The 2023 James Beard Awards took place Monday night in Chicago, offering chefs and restaurateurs across the country huge recognition.

About 1,500 people attended the event, which was hosted by chefs Eric Adjipong, Esther Choi, Andrew Zimmern, and Andrew Zimmern, the organization said. top chef Judge Gil Simmons.

The James Beard Foundation recently outlined a new paradigm Code of Ethics for candidates. The organization said candidates must not engage in “inhumane, exploitative or illegal” practices in the workplace; violent or abusive behaviour; sexism, racism and other forms of discrimination.”

These are the winners:

Outstanding Chef

Rob Roba, Oyster Oyster – Washington, DC

Great restaurant

Friday Saturday Sunday – Philadelphia

Best new restaurant

Cannes – Portland, Ore.

Great restaurant

Elaine Yen, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, Kitchen + Bar, High Street, and others) – Philadelphia

Emerging Chef

Damar Brown, Virtue – Chicago

Wonderful bakery

Yoli Tortilleria – Kansas City, Missouri

A great pastry chef or baker

Margarita Manzke, Republic – Los Angeles

Outstanding hospitality

Quarry – Monson, Maine

Wine and other premium beverage program

Otto – Los Angeles

Great bar

Leather Apron Bar – Honolulu

The best regional chefs

Best Chef: California

Justin Bechtrongsey, Anajak Thai – Sherman Oaks, CA.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Tim Flores and Jenny Kwon, Kasama – Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)

Chutatip “Nuke” Sontarananon, Calaya – Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, New England, New Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Krueger, Fairchild – Madison, Wis.

Best Chef: Mountain (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming)

Chris Comory, Keene – Boise, Idaho

Best Chef: New York State

Junghyun Park, Atomix – New York, NY

Best Chef: The Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Sherry Bucknett, Sly Fox Den Too – Charlestown, RI

Best Chef: Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington)

Vince Nguyen, Pirlo – Portland, Ore.

Best Chef: South (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)

Natalia Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia)

Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove – Decatur, Ga.

Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma)

Andrew Black, Gray Jacket – Oklahoma City

Best Chef: Texas

Benshawan Jabthong Painter, Street Kitchen – Houston

The Humanitarian of the Year award is presented to Olivia Watkins and Karen Washington, co-founders of the Black Farmers Fund, which was formed in 2017 to invest in Black farmers, land officials and business owners in the Northeast. They will receive a $20,000 grant.

The Lifetime Achievement Award has been given to Madhur Jaffrey, an actress, cookbook author, and chef. It was inducted into the James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame in 2006.