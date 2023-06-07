Fear and anxiety after Subs Subs will no longer be the hallmark of Castro’s theater seats

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 6-4 on Tuesday to expand the Castro Theater’s historic designation to include its character-defining interior features and LGBTQ+ cultural significance — but not its orchestra-wide seating, which has been the subject of intense public debate.
Another company, Planet Entertainment, the theater’s current operator, is planning a $15 million overhaul that includes upgrades to the screen, dressing rooms, and ventilation system, as well as restoring old interior features such as the ceiling and chandelier. But Another Planet also wants to level the tattered stage floor and replace orchestra-level seating with tiered platforms of removable seating. Such a move has drawn fierce opposition from neighbours, filmmakers, nonprofit leaders and community activists, who argue it would irreparably change the character of the theater.
