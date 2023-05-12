Jamie Foxx: what happened to the Hollywood star and why is he in the hospital?

Get our free weekly email for the latest movie news from film critic Clarice Loughrey Get our free The Life Cinematic email

It’s been a month since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after suffering “medical complications”.

very few details have emerged about his condition.

“We wanted to point out that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced medical complications yesterday,” the actor’s daughter Corinne Fox said in a statement posted on social media on April 12.

“Thankfully, because of the quick work and great care, he is already well on the way to recovery. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers.” “The family requests privacy during this time.”

Conflicting accounts emerged of Foxx’s condition during her roughly 30-day hospital stay. A source said that while most reports indicated that the actor is recovering radar On Tuesday (May 9) his friends and family said they “hope for the best – but prepare for the worst”.

What we know about his illness and recovery

on April 20, Bad boys said star Martin Lawrence additional that Foxx was “doing better”.

“My prayer is I go out for him every night and wish him the best, one of the best we’ve ever had in Hollywood. Not only is he one of the best performers, but he’s a good person.”

Foxx broke his silence on social media on May 3, thanking fans for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! You feel blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji],” the actor shared on his Instagram story.

On the same day, a source close to the actor said TMZ that he “needs all the prayers and wishes he can rally his audience”.

Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in to replace him as host of the Fox game show, Shazam won.

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jimmy the best as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help out this summer.” Shazam won Advertise on Instagram.

“Man, I pray,” Cannon said of Fox.

On May 4, comedian Kevin Hart also suggested that Foxx was on the road to recovery.

“The exciting thing is that he’s getting better at his situation, everyone’s prayers, everyone’s love, their energy, all of those things are being seen and felt.” [by him],” Hart told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak about them impulsive Podcast.

“In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and go home.”

Hart continued, “I don’t know the specifics — or the nitty gritty — as to what’s going on, but as far as I know, there’s a lot of progress and a better world.”

On Tuesday (May 9), Corinne shared an announcement she and her father shared for Intel on social media.

Many stars wished the actor a speedy recovery on Instagram.

Foxx was in Georgia, USA for the shooting of the upcoming Netflix movie Back in business When he was taken to a medical facility. US media reported that he was still there and kept “under surveillance”.

The actor met with Any Sunday (1999) and that I (2014) co-starring Cameron Diaz for the film, who has since returned to filming as a body double for Foxx.

The Seth Gordon (Very bad managers) The film marks Diaz’s first since stepping away from acting in 2014.

It has been slated as an action comedy, though any plot details have been kept under wraps.

Also starring Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

Reflecting on his career, Fox recently said that he doesn’t consider himself “famous.” “I’ve always been the guy, throughout my career, that people feel an affinity for, not really a ‘celebrity’,” he said. make a fire.

“It’s important to keep the good people who keep it real with you always. The friends I met when I first came to L.A. 30 years ago are still the same friends as me. We all still kick it and laugh.”