Bianca Del Rio Returns From ‘Drag Race’ To Host ‘The Pit Stop’ – Variety

she is back!

Season 6 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Bianca Del Rio will return to host the weekly “All Stars” season 8 recap series “The Pit Stop.”

Each week, Del Rio and her guest host will recap and review the latest episode of Season 8, “All Stars,” which begins airing May 12 exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes of “The Pit Stop” will premiere Saturdays on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” YouTube channel.

“Like a bad rash… I baaaack! Del Rio said in a statement to diverse.

Fan favorites Alaska (“All Stars” season 2 winner, season 5), Kylie Sonique Love (“All Stars” season 6 winner, season 2), Sugar & Spice (“Drag Race” season 15 winner), Mistress Isabelle Brooks ( “Drag Race” season 15), Kornbread (“Drag Race” season 14) and Peppermint (“Drag Race” season 9) are among the first round of confirmed guests slated to appear in the upcoming season.

Returning queens to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” along with a cash prize of $200,000 include Alexis Michel, Darren Lake, Heidi N’ Closet, James Mansfield, Jessica Wilde, Jimbo, Kahana Montrezzi, Candy Muse and LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez.

Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Tom Felicia, Gavisia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nodem, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede and Bowen Yang are set to appear as guest judges set to appear alongside resident judges Michelle Visage. , Ross Matthews, TS Madison, and Carson Chrisley.