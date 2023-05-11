Emilio Estevez reveals the tragic reason Father Martin Sheen kept his Spanish name

Get our free weekly email for the latest movie news from film critic Clarice Loughrey Get our free The Life Cinematic email

Emilio Estevez spoke about the words his father, Martin Sheen, gave him when he considered changing his name.

He was born Shane Ramon Estevez, but due to industry biases, he changed his professional name to Martin Sheen in 1958 in an effort to get more acting roles.

When he started auditioning as an actor, Estevez said he, too, used the name Shane because he thought it would help open doors in Hollywood.

But he noted that his father said at the time: “Don’t make the same mistake I did.”

Estevez said that in 1967, his grandfather Francisco (born in Spain) went to see Sheen on Broadway in Frank D. Gilroy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The topic was roses.

Upon seeing his son’s new English name on the screen, Estevez said Shane saw his father “shake his head in disappointment”.

“He never got over that,” Estevez said. So, when it came time to start making those moves and doing auditions, he said, ‘Man, if I had one thing to do, I’d never change my name. “

Sheen was credited as Ramon Estevez on screen for the first time as an executive producer in the 2011 film Estevez. methodwhich will soon be re-released in cinemas across the United States.

The film follows Shane’s character as he walks the Camino de Santiago after the death of his adult son.

Shin previously revealed that he regretted changing his name in an interview last year.

“Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have the foresight or even the courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later,” he explained.

“The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name,” West Wing A star has been added. “When he started, his agent was advising him to change his name to Shane and he didn’t. And thank God he didn’t.”

However, Martin II’s son Charlie, best known for his role in two and a half men, He took the stage name Shin. His real name is Carlos Estevez.