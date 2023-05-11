California roll revealed – assortment

Dad’s House

Spoiler alert: don’t read in advance if you haven’t watched season 9, episode 13 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired May 11 on Fox.

Easily recognizable as Pentatonix, they are perhaps the most famous a cappella group performing today. So right from the start, it was pretty easy to tell if they were in “The Masked Singer” — and indeed, the group of five was revealed as California Roll on Thursday’s show, which also doubled as the season 9 semi-finals.

For their debut single, “Paparazzi”, group member Scott Hoying said they tried to avoid doing any harmonies at first, “so we could mask the sound of Pentatonix’s iconic harmony for at least a minute. For the first minute, I was really trying to change my sound. But it didn’t work.” It works, because every comment on every video was like, “I knew from the start it was Pentatonix and it was confirmed once they all came out. We know that voice a lot.” But, honestly, it was a compliment. It was so gratifying to know that we couldn’t even hide our voice because it had become part of what people had heard for so many years.”

Hoening, Christine Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Avi Kaplan, Kevin Olusola and Matt Salley participated. Olusola said the California Roll selection suited them perfectly.

“We love sushi, we absolutely love it, and we eat it a lot on tour,” he said. “And we just felt like one long piece of sushi everyone loves, but to cut it into five pieces, you want the whole and you can enjoy the individual parts too. That’s a big topic within our band.”

The costume was a challenge, Sally said, and it required two people each to help them get around. “But it honestly didn’t make singing difficult,” he said. “You’d think it would, because we wouldn’t be able to see each other. But because we’re so used to seeing each other and closing our eyes and listening to each other, we were really able to sing and harmonize together and blend together.”

As for the California Roll, it was hard not to get it right, as it seemed clear from the start that it was Pentatonix. Robin Thicke, a panelist, got it right with Pentatonix. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg agreed. Ken Jeong chose the cast of “In the Heights”. Nicole Scherzinger thought they were the cast of “Pitch Perfect.” “When you know, you know. Tonight, we know,” McCarthy-Wahlberg said.

Pentatonix as California Roll sang “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson, for their first issue of the night. Before the final vote, the semi-finalists faced off in a battle royal, starting with California Roll, then Macaw and Medusa, all of whom performed their versions of “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.

Like last season, “The Masked Singer” once again adopted the “Champion of Masked Singer” format during the regular season. In each episode, three celebrities dressed in costume performed, but only one would win and move on to compete again the following week.

New this season was “Ding Dong Keep It On.” In the new twist to the competition, the panelists had the opportunity to save Maghni from imminent elimination, but the bell could only be rung three times during the first three rounds. These three singers then faced off in a special episode in a fight to get back in the competition – which ended up being Medusa.

Binatonix as California Roll joins Olivia Culpo as UFO, Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis, Keenan Allen as Gargoyle, Melissa Joan Hart as Lamplighter, Alicia Witt as Dandelion, Dee Snyder as Doll, Kristen Quinn as Scorpion, George Wendt as Moose, Holly Robinson Pitt as Fairy, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Lily Pons as Jackalop, Malin Ackerman as Chipmunk, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as Gnome as the celebrities unveiled this season.

“The Masked Singer” entered its ninth season with 21 contestants including “Mustang,” “Axolotl,” “California Roll,” “Dandelion,” “Moose,” “Gargoyle,” “Jackalope,” “Doll,” and “Polar Bear.” “,” Night Owl “,” Rock Lobster “,” Gnome “,” Macaw “,” Squirrel “,” Wolf “and more. Tim Chapel is the costume designer this season.

Season 9 contestants boast 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy Awards, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, selling a total of 95,231,000 records.” Season 9 will present All-new episodes, including “ABBA Night,” “New York Night,” “DC Superheroes Night,” “Sesame Street Night,” “80s Night,” “Movie Night,” and more.

Here are the rest of the contestants and their performance on Night 13:

California Roll (Pentatonics)

Song: “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson

panel guesses: Pinatonix, “Dear Evan Hansen” Cast, “Hamilton” Cast, “Spring Awakening” Cast, “In the Heights” Cast

Committee members contact: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. “Dear Jenny, I know you entertained us on stage. But I think it’s time you remembered us from him on Broadway.”

Audio commentary package: “I think I speak for all of us it’s really exciting to be here in the semi-finals. Because we like some friendly competition and it’s really nice to flex those creative muscles right now. It’s definitely a complete moment. As we were rehearsing and filming, it felt like a flashback Flashbacks to the first time we did the show together. I even have the same anxiety as before. I remember being so nervous because I was literally backstage to ‘Uptown Girl’ just over and over again. I was like, ‘Am I 19 again?’ But it makes us We realize how far we’ve come as a group. And as individual musicians. And I think we’re really stretching ourselves creatively. One of the things I love about what we do is we really take the creative process in. We make it very much our own thing, but we present it to the world as something innovative and creative. Hopefully this will impress the judges and the audience and take us to the final round.”

previous songs: “Creep” by Radiohead; “Paparazzi” Lady Gaga

Previous painting guessesCast: The Lion King, Pentatonix, Pitch Perfect, High School Musical cast, Hamilton, Miami Sound Machine

Medusa, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Medusa

Song: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier

panel guesses: Elle Goulding, Grimes, Natalie Merchant, Paula Cole, Lord, Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, Dido

Committee members contact: Robin Thicke. “Both sounds took us for a ride. One that puts platinum on our walls.”

Audio commentary package: “Reaching the semi-finals means a lot to me. The coolest part of all of this is showing that the person closest to me will be 100% a fan of him. She was a vibrant, vibrant person who was my biggest fan. In 2020, I lost her. She was young So it felt like the biggest blessing ever when I found out I was pregnant with my son. It felt like a gift from her. She and my son are such a big part of my soul and my soul. So it makes my heart It rises so high when the judges relate emotionally to what I’m singing about. And I always credit it to them. I’m going to channel them tonight as always with a song that made me cry even at the sound check. I hope the energy comes along and pushes me forward to the end.”

Previous songs: “Someone Like You” by Adele; “Happiest Ever,” Billie Eilish; ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”; “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra; “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes

Previous painting guesses: Elle Goulding, Megan Markle, Jessie J, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Lorde, Tove Lo, Apple Martin, Dakota Johnson, Florence Welch, Shirley Manson, Susan Boyle, Kesha, Imogen Heap, Regina Spektor, Bishop Briggs, Amy Lee, Halsey, Ashlee Simpson. And when she was about to vote: Ken Jeong chose Susan Boyle, Robin Thicke went with Keisha, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg said it was Halsey, you guessed Nicole Scherzinger Lord.

Macaw, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

parrot

Song: “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction

plate guesses: Darren Criss, David Archuleta, Daniel Bedingfield, Daniel Radcliffe

Committee members contact: Nicole Scherzinger. “Not only do we love to travel, but we both especially love the Philippines.”

Audio commentary package: “When I first started my career, I was more reserved. I was young and wasn’t sure who I was or was supposed to be. But while I was getting to know myself, I was also afraid of who I was. I thought if I told the truth, I was afraid of losing everyone.” But when I did, it changed my life in a beautiful way. I felt like I didn’t have to hide anything anymore. I’ve always avoided love songs because I didn’t like what they were talking about because I couldn’t relate to it. But now I know what he’s talking about because I tried it. I’m really excited To perform tonight because while I know people still go through what I went through, to be back on TV and point directly at the camera and say ‘You’re enough’ says it all. It’s so beautiful and why did I keep it to myself all this time?”

previous songs: “Your Song” by Elton John; “Live Like You’re Dying,” by Tim McGraw

Previous painting guesses: Elijah Wood, Zayn Malik, Doug Robb, Macaulay Culkin, Gavin McGraw, Ryan Cabrera, Darren Criss, David Archuleta