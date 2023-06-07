June 7, 2023

Prince Harry testifying in UK tabloid lawsuit: live updates

Roxanne Bacchus June 7, 2023

Prince Harry says it was “painful” to stumble upon cheering stories about his split from ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

The Duke, who dated Davy non-stop for several years after meeting them in 2004, said the headlines seemed to be celebrating the news, rather than sympathizing.

“Going through it again now – ‘Hooray Harry was thrown’ was painful to say the least, said the exiled king, that such a private moment had turned into a kind of laughable one.”

“The fact that the payments are referred to as Project Harry is very disturbing.”

Harry said that at no point did he speak to the palace about his relationship with Davy.
“The level of surveillance I was putting up with was quite a thing,” he added.

Green, representing the Mirror Group Newspapers, then asked, “You’re not suggesting ‘Hooray Harry’ was a nod to celebrating being dumped, are you?”

Harry told the court: “Again, whether or not it has been used before, for me, to be the object or victim of this, I consider the word used in that term to be offensive.”

The article quotes that [Chelsy] I’m tired of his ‘hoarse lifestyle’ – he doesn’t celebrate the demise of your relationship,” Green told Harry.

“That sounds a bit mean,” replied the duke.

