Prince Harry says it was “painful” to stumble upon cheering stories about his split from ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
The Duke, who dated Davy non-stop for several years after meeting them in 2004, said the headlines seemed to be celebrating the news, rather than sympathizing.
“Going through it again now – ‘Hooray Harry was thrown’ was painful to say the least, said the exiled king, that such a private moment had turned into a kind of laughable one.”
“The fact that the payments are referred to as Project Harry is very disturbing.”
“The level of surveillance I was putting up with was quite a thing,” he added.
Green, representing the Mirror Group Newspapers, then asked, “You’re not suggesting ‘Hooray Harry’ was a nod to celebrating being dumped, are you?”
Harry told the court: “Again, whether or not it has been used before, for me, to be the object or victim of this, I consider the word used in that term to be offensive.”
The article quotes that [Chelsy] I’m tired of his ‘hoarse lifestyle’ – he doesn’t celebrate the demise of your relationship,” Green told Harry.
“That sounds a bit mean,” replied the duke.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Fear and anxiety after Subs Subs will no longer be the hallmark of Castro’s theater seats
These are the 2023 James Beard Awards winners: NPR
Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died at the age of 62 – NBC Los Angeles