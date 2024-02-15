With a $60 million gift, San Francisco Ballet's plans are focusing on new works

The San Francisco Ballet has a vibrant new artistic director: celebrated Spanish dancer Tamara Rojo. The company has had a relatively strong recovery from the pandemic, with ticket sales recently approaching pre-Covid levels.

Now the San Francisco Ballet has received a groundbreaking gift: It announced Thursday that it has received a $60 million contribution from an anonymous donor, the largest contribution in the company's 91-year history and one of the largest ever to an American dance company.

“It was a huge surprise for me,” Rojo, who joined the company in 2022, said in an interview. “The impact is immeasurable.”

The vast majority of the gift, $50 million, will be used to support the company's endowment, currently valued at approximately $108 million, and to help finance the creation and acquisition of new businesses. The remaining $10 million will be used to help cover operating costs for Rojo's first few seasons.