This is the exact time the Fortnite servers stop and Chapter 5, Season 1 begins

It’s a big weekend for fortnite Fans.

Fortnite OGLess than a month into the season, it was over. The hugely popular season, which returned to the original map, saw over 100 million players play over the course of November, making it the most popular free-to-play battle royale season ever.

The OG season concluded with a massive live event featuring rapper Eminem. The big bang happened It also showcased three new games Coming to fortnite expertise:

Lego Fortnite – LEGO survival/crafting adventure.

– LEGO survival/crafting adventure. Rocket race – A racing game developed by Rocket League studio Psynonix.

– A racing game developed by Rocket League studio Psynonix. Fortnite Festival – A music game developed by Rock Band studio Harmonix where you can play in solo bands or with friends. This will kick off with The Weeknd on December 9th

The live event was so popular that many players, myself included, faced hour-long lines and were unable to log in to join the fun. Fortunately, the saga is The event runs two more times today.

Now, Epic has disabled all fortnite Experiences and game modes excluding player-created content for the rest of the day as the game developers prepare for Chapter 5, Season 1. The new season is called Underground. You can watch the promo for the new season (featuring Family men Peter Griffin and Metal Gear snake) here.

All this in anticipation of the new Chapter 5, Season 1 and a brand new map. The servers will be down later so Epic can push the update. Server downtime starts at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT. These big seasonal updates usually take a few hours, and this one might take a little longer since it’s a brand new chapter as well, with a whole new map and more. There’s no set time when the new season will start streaming, but expect it early in the morning on Sunday, December 3. You should be able to install the update by the time you wake up in the morning.

The three new games –Lego fortnite rocket race And fortnite festival —They will all start after the start of the new season next week.

