Hot sale at Best Buy this weekend — here are the 23 deals I’ll be buying

Don’t worry if you sit out Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Best Buy is having a huge 3-day sale this weekend. Everything from TVs to laptops to Apple products to headphones are seeing deep discounts.
You can now get the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $899. That’s an amazing price for this Editor’s Choice laptop. Plus, the ultimate Black Friday OLED TV deal is back — the LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV for $549 at Best Buy. You can also get over $500 off one of the best robot vacuums.
There are plenty of discounts available, so keep scrolling to see my top picks. Plus, check out the Nintendo Switch games on sale I’ll be buying and Walmart’s big weekend deals for even more discounts.
Best Buy Deals – Quick Links
- Shop the entire 3-day sale at Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch games: Buy 2 get 1 free
- lego sets: Offers starting at $15
- Selling devices: Offers starting at $59
- Samsung 990 Pro SSD: Was $159 now $89
- Bose 700: Was $379 now $279
- Nintendo Switch MK8 Package: Was $359 now $299
- iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): Was $899 now $374
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Was $1199 now $499
- PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: Was $559 now $499
- LG A2 48-Inch 4K OLED TV: Was $1299 now $549
- Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: Was $999 now $699
- Roku 75 Inch Plus 4K QLED TV: Was $999 now $799 at Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13-inch (M2/256GB): Was $1199 now $899
- MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): Was $1,299 Now $1,099 at Best Buy
- LG 65 Inch B3 OLED 4K TV: It was $1999 now $1299
- LG C3 65 Inch 4K OLED: Was $2599 now $1599
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: Was $199 now $139 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series Was $499 now $449 at Best Buy
- Meta Quest 2: Was $299 now $249 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): Was $699 now $599 at Best Buy
Best Buy Deals – Editor’s Picks
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
This is the exact time the Fortnite servers stop and Chapter 5, Season 1 begins
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Which flagship will win?
PlayStation is deleting TV shows that players paid for thanks to Warner Bros.