Fortnite players are calling Epic Games “cowards” for removing donuts from Solid Snake

Fortnite fans are unhappy with the game’s rendition of Solid Snake, with many calling Epic Games “cowards” for changing a specific physical trait.

Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5 has finally arrived, and despite a somewhat rocky launch due to server issues, fans are still excited to jump into the new season.

The first season of Chapter 5 brought with it a lot of new cosmetic items, including a Peter Griffin “gigachad” skin, a new LEGO mode, and the promise of Solid Snake from Konami.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, some fans have expressed their displeasure with Epic Games’ premium offering, with many claiming that the developer flattened its ass for no good reason.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players unimpressed by Solid Snake’s lack of ‘cake’

While Solid Snake’s Fortnite skin is not currently available in Fortnite, it is part of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

As such, players were at least able to catch a glimpse of the fictional spy before he was officially released. Fans were quick to point out that something about his Fortnite skin seemed missing.

Sign up for Dexerto for free and get: Less ads|Dark mode|Gaming, TV, Movies and Technology Shows

Article continues after ad

“Epic Games are cowardly” books A Fortnite fan on X, who attached a screenshot of Solid Snake facing away from the camera. It also included a comparison to Omni-Man, who also caused quite a stir among fans due to his flat butt.

“I’m so disappointed,” one player said in reaction to the news, while another said: “Wow, they weakened Snake more than Smash Brothers did.”

Article continues after ad

The latest post suggests Snake’s delivery in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which has noticeably softened his cheeks compared to his first appearance in Brawl.

Article continues after ad

Other fans also noticed Snake’s lack of physique and took issue with him similar Online jokes. “They took my OTACON a** I can’t shit,” another fan joked.

While many fans may be disappointed by Snake’s lack of cake in Fortnite, it’s still great to see the Konomi star make his way into the hugely popular battle royale game.