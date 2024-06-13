This may be the most useful iOS 18 feature coming to the iPhone 15

to All the things coming to iOS 18Some of the most useful things right away Maybe it won’t be “Apple smarts.” Sometimes, it’s the little touches that matter most, like how iOS 18 will apparently continue to show the time even when your iPhone is completely out of power or turned off and is still charging.

Is this the end of Apple’s Lightning cable?

Now that the first beta of iOS 18 has been rolled out to select users, we’re taking a look at all the interesting little capabilities coming to the iPhone. User on r/iOSBeta com.subreddit (via MacRumors) They shared a photo showing their phone’s battery display being empty. The time sticker is still available in the top left corner of their screen. For those who don’t carry a watch, it will be a nice little help if you are out on the town and forget to pack your bags Portable charging brick.

iOS 18 beta could be much better Maintain battery health. As I spotted it 9to5MacApple is changing its battery settings page to give users More control Above shipping limits. Instead of setting it to a maximum of 80%, users can now choose to set the limit to 85%, 90%, and 95%.

This page also contains new notifications if you’re using a slow charger. Users will get notifications if their charging rate isn’t up to par, but graphs in the battery menu now indicate periods of slow charging in orange.

The new Control Center gallery that is part of the operating system update will also make… iPhone 15 Pro The action button is much more useful. iOS 18 is supposed to introduce Control Center galleries, which are essentially scrollable folders for different Control Center actions. MacRumors Show how the first beta of the current iOS 18 will allow iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users to map their action button to dark mode or airplane mode functions. Maybe the action button will be expanded to include other specific functions in future betas, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

With rumors of the future iPhone 16 All models sport action buttons, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple introduced much more action button capabilities, even if we never get those capabilities “Taptic” controls..

Now it’s good to remember that nothing is final in the beta. Remember all the hype about Location of the end call button on iOS 17? a Some small changes Always add up to a much better iPhone experience.

The iOS 18 beta won’t be available to regular users until next month. The full release is expected to take place in September or sometime this fall.

Want more Gizmodo picks for consumer electronics? Check out our guides to Best laptops, The best TVsAnd Best headphones. If you want to learn about the next big thing, check out our guide to Everything we know about the iPhone 16.