Thousands evacuated in India before giant skyscrapers collapsed

The 103-meter (338-foot) twin apartment buildings are set to explode Sunday in a process that takes between 12 and 15 seconds — becoming the largest ever to be demolished in the country, according to local authorities.

India’s Supreme Court ruled last year that the builders of the twin towers had violated a series of crucial building rules, and ordered the buildings to be demolished to the ground.

More than 3,700 kilograms of explosives will be used to demolish the buildings known as Apex and Ceyane, which lie on the edge of a busy highway linking India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh to the capital.

Local television images showed that the towers were covered with white plastic sheets as policemen gathered around the area and closed main roads in preparation for the operation.