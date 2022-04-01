Dow futures: what the bull market needs now; Focus on six stocks, Tesla Rival Xpeng On Tap

Thousands of gallons of gas are given away for free at Norwood Gas Station

In less than two hours on Friday, 7,000 gallons of free gasoline were delivered at a Norwood gas station thanks to a Massachusetts businessman.

Drivers began lining up early Friday in the parking lot near the Rojo Irving gas station on Route 1, hours before the start of the promotion that began at 6:40 a.m. — 20 minutes earlier than planned.

Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. originally said he gave away 7,000 gallons of gas in a gift he called “April Fuel,” but later increased the amount at least twice.

“I was depositing a car for a friend of mine, and the numbers went to $107-$107 to fill up a car, and that’s crazy. So I started thinking, the fuel goes up. It always goes up in the spring and summer, and I said, ‘Well, I guess I have to do something,’ and lo and behold. We’re on April Fuel Day,” Bush said.

In all, about 500 motorists pumped about 7,050 gallons of free gas worth about $30,000.

Several motorists began camping in the area on Thursday night.

“I’m retired, there’s nothing else to do, so I went out to get some free gas,” said car driver Marty Scuba.

“I heard about it last night already, and I was shocked. I live in Medfield, so I decided to get off, so I came here around 10pm, and I’m still here,” said chauffeur Patrick Haines.

Several motorists pulled into the station with a nearly empty tank to get the biggest sack for a Buck Bush, including Eric MacDonald, who ran out of fuel while standing in line.

““I had three gallons in my car,” MacDonald said, so I thought, “Okay, I’ll take advantage of this,” and I ran straight away.

Boch paid for the police details, and the traffic plan was ready, but not everyone was happy with the festivities.

“You made such a mess in the neighborhood,” said resident Colin Murray.

Murray’s granddaughter couldn’t go to nursery school because of the traffic on Washington Street.

“I thought there would be clashes,” Murray said. “Someone got out and was going in the wrong direction at great speed,” Murray said. “I thought there was going to be a head-on (accident). It was just crazy.”

