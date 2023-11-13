NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Two Indian cities joined New Delhi as among the world’s 10 most polluted cities on Monday, with smoke billowing into the air a day after firecrackers were set off to celebrate the annual Hindu holiday of Diwali. a light.

The capital, New Delhi, as it often does, took first place. Its air quality index reached 407, which places it in the “hazardous” category, according to the Swiss IQAir group.

The financial capital, Mumbai, came in sixth place with an Al-Qaeda in Iraq index of 157 points, while Kolkata in the east came in seventh place with an Al-Qaeda in Iraq index of 154.

An AQI level of 400 to 500 affects healthy people and poses a risk to people with existing diseases, while a level of 150 to 200 causes discomfort for people with asthma, lung, and heart problems. Levels from 0 to 50 are considered good.

A thick layer of smog began spreading in New Delhi from Sunday night, sending the Al-Qaeda in Iraq rate rising to an alarming level of 680 shortly after midnight.

A dog crosses the road on a foggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2023.

Every year, the authorities ban fireworks in the capital, but it seems that this ban is rarely implemented.

Lawmaker Saket Gokhale posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he asked the local police to provide details on the number of cases of use of firecrackers and action taken against the culprits.

A Delhi Police spokesman did not respond to several calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Air quality in northern India deteriorates every year before winter, when cold air traps pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction dust and burning agricultural waste.

New Delhi authorities postponed an earlier decision to restrict vehicle use after brief rains on Friday brought some relief after a week of toxic air.

The local government said it plans to maintain its ban on construction activities and keep schools closed to protect people from pollution.

Reported by Tanvi Mehta. Edited by Edwina Gibbs and Miral Fahmy

