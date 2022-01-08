Three white Americans sentenced to life in prison for killing African-American Jacker Ahmed Arberi

His name was uttered during the major anti-racist protests that rocked the country in the summer of 2020.

They were convicted of murder on November 24 after a heated debate over issues of racism and the right to self-defense. Three white Americans Ahmed Arbery was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, January 7, 2020, for the murder of a young black joker in Georgia, South America, in February 2020.

Travis McMichael, 35, who made the deadly shots, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release. Their next-door neighbor, William Bryan, 52, took part in the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of seeking early release after 30 years in prison.

Ahmed Arbury left “He ran for his life to jog”, Judge Timothy Walmsley said while serving his sentence in the coastal city of Brunswick in the southeastern part of the state.

Before the judge, Ahmed Arbery’s family filed a lawsuit Friday morning “Maximum sentence”. They “They targeted my son because they did not like him in the neighborhood”, Promised by Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmed Arbery.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Defendants said they took Ahmed Arbery for a burglar who saw him enter a house under construction a few days ago.

Ahmed Arbery’s name was chanted during the massive anti-racism protests that rocked the country in the summer of 2020, after he was assassinated by a white police officer following the death of an African-American, George Floyd.