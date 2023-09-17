Tiffany Haddish thanks haters for making her ‘more famous’ after VMAs

Tiffany Haddish poses for photos by Shakira during the 2023 Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty MTV

Tiffany Haddish was among the notable guests invited to this year’s MTV Music Video Awards.

But some fans were left wondering about her behavior after she attacked Shakira and shouted her name.

Haddish laughed off the backlash and thanked her haters for making her “more famous.”

Tiffany Haddish seems to be a big fan of Shakira.

During the MTV Music Awards, hosted in New Jersey earlier this week, the comedian was seen attacking the Colombian singer, while… Viral clip The event also showed Haddish, 43, screaming Shakira’s name as she followed her into a crowded room.

Haddish’s fan-like behavior seemed to rub many onlookers the wrong way. On X, formerly known as Twitter, commenters shared a range of reactions to Haddish’s interactions with Shakira.

Some of them were hilarious, as users shared memes of Haddish Do the best they can To attract the attention of “Waka Waka” singer W Shakira runs away From the comedian after hearing her scream her name.

But some called Haddish what they saw Clout-chasing behaviorWhile others said so Interaction can see Like harassment.

On Saturday, Haddish took to X to shrug off the criticism

respond to Bob Crave tweet About her antics at the awards show, the comedian wrote that she found the comment about her interesting and a reflection of how popular she is.

“Appreciate all your opinions… Thank you Shana Tova,” Haddish wrote.

Haddish reiterated her position Another post on X on saturday.

“When people make videos about me or talk about me good or bad. I just think I thank you all for making me more famous and relevant,” she wrote. “I find this drives the enemy crazy because they really want to be where I am, and that will never happen.”

It once again received mixed reactions from social media users.

“All publicity is not good publicity,” one user replied.

Shakira, Carole G and Tiffany Haddish. Jeff Kravitz/Getty MTV

Another wrote: “We love you @TiffanyHaddish but we worry when things seem out of character.” “You were definitely excited. I still love you, sis, but sometimes less is more.”

Haddish also addressed the viral reaction as it unfolded Ebro in the morning on Hot 97.

“I was going strong,” she told hosts Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stiles, adding that she just wanted to have a “quick chat” with the star about collaborating on some music together.

“I’m telling you right now Shakira, my thighs don’t lie,” Haddish finished by saying she’d be more than willing to be a background dancer in one of Shakira’s music videos.

Representatives for Tiffany Haddish did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was submitted outside regular business hours.