‘Time to Win: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ canceled: HBO is ending the basketball drama after two seasons

John C. Reilly and Quincy Isaiah in "Time to Win: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."





The Lakers won five championships in the 1980s, but there won’t be a three-peat for the HBO series dedicated to that run, “Time to Win: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” with the network ending its runtime after two seasons.

HBO has confirmed that the series’ Season 2 finale, which premiered on September 17, will serve as the series finale, adding an ending crawl that provides additional context about key players and front office personnel, including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West. . (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The show’s ratings declined in the seven-episode second season, which covered several years focusing on the Lakers’ rivalry with the Boston Celtics. Until recently, the author of the book on which the series is based, Jeff Perlman, was using social media to push for a third season, expressing hope that it would still be possible while citing ratings as a concern.

“Winning Time” generated some controversy in its first season Abdul-Jabbar and the West Both criticize the accuracy of the program. West sought a retraction and apology through his attorney, and Abdul-Jabbar called the show “dishonest” and said the depictions were “crude representations” of the actual people involved.

HBO defended the series, saying it was extensively researched, while noting that there are many precedents in terms of fact-based shows that were “partly imagined for dramatic purposes.”

“Winning Time” featured a large ensemble cast, with John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Johnson, Adrien Brody as former coach Pat Riley, and Solomon Hughes as Abdul-Jabbar. The first season received one Emmy Award nomination for cinematography.

HBO recently canceled another high-profile drama,



"idol" After one season.