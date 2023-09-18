Balmain’s new collection was stolen when a delivery truck was stolen in Paris, says the brand’s president





Dozens of clothes were stolen from French brand Balmain’s upcoming collection when a delivery truck was “hijacked” by a group of people, according to the company’s artistic director, Olivier Rousteing.

The alleged theft occurred early Saturday, less than two weeks before the brand was scheduled to unveil its new designs at the spring/summer 2024 edition of Paris Fashion Week.

in statement Posting on Instagram, Rousteing wrote that “over 50” of the brand’s new items were stolen — as was the truck transporting them. He added that the accident occurred while delivering clothes from the airport to the company’s headquarters in central Paris, but he did not specify the airport.

The French designer, who has run Balmain since 2011, was informed of the theft by a truck driver, who reported it as “safe”.

“This is extremely unfair,” Rousteing’s statement continued, adding that Balmain and its suppliers would work “day and night” to remanufacture the missing garments.

“We are giving it all back, but this is very disrespectful,” he wrote in an accompanying caption, adding: “I love you Team Balmain and we will not give up.”

Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing walks the runway during the latest edition of Paris Fashion Week, in March 2023.

Balmain is among more than 100 brands — including French fashion powerhouses such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Dior — scheduled to showcase its latest creations during the nine-day Paris Fashion Week schedule.

A company spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the Balmain show would go on as scheduled on September 27, but declined to comment on the theft pending the investigation. The company did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Responses to Rousteing’s post included messages of support from several prominent figures in the fashion industry, including Versace’s creative director, Donatella Versace, who wrote: “Sending you all my love. I know you and your creativity will be able to overcome this!

Rousteing did not reveal any further details about his upcoming collection, although his recent runway walks have seen motifs from Balmain’s storied past reinterpreted. In May, for the brand’s pre-fall line, he looked to founder Pierre Balmain’s designs from the ’60s and ’70s, as well as classic styles from the brand’s archives.

It was founded in 1945. Balmain is now controlled by the Qatari investment fund Mayhola, which also owns a 70% stake in the Italian brand Valentino.