Bear sighting at Magic Kingdom prompts closure

The bear was arrested after a sighting, which led to the Magic Kingdom being shut down

Above: Exclusive footage from WESH 2 shows the bear being taken away

A bear was arrested Monday after its sighting led to the closure of attractions at the Magic Kingdom.

Officials say the bear was seen in a tree.

Florida Fish and Wildlife representatives are working to capture and relocate the bear.

The My Disney Experience app showed many attractions closed.

“In most cases, it is best to give bears space and move on their own, but in this situation, staff work to capture and move the bear,” FWC says. “During the fall, bears are most active as they forage for food to accumulate fat reserves for the winter. It is likely that this particular bear was moving through the area in search of food.”

The list of closed attractions included: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Country Bear Jamboree, Hall of Presidents, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Pirate’s Adventure, Pirates of the Caribbean, Swiss Family Treehouse, Tom Sawyer Island, and Walt Disney World. Railroad (Fantasyland and Main Street.)

Just before 1 p.m., Disney decided to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., participants in the search effort were seen carrying a large black figure wearing white cloth. The video can be viewed in the player above.

According to wildlife officials, FWC law enforcement officers safely captured the adult bear and female bear and will move the bear out of the park to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest.

