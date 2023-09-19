Revealing the cause of death for Billy Miller, star of Young and the Restless and General Hospital

The mother of TV star Billy Miller is speaking out in her son’s wake Death at the age of 43 years.

In a statement to Soap opera summary The Daytime Emmy Award-winning star died after a “long, courageous battle with bipolar depression,” Patricia Miller said Monday.

Miller – who is famous for his roles Public Hospital And the The young and the restless – He died on Friday Eastern time on Sunday – which would have been his 44th birthday.

Miller’s family said that Miller died in Austin, Texas, and that “the actor was suffering from manic depression when he died.”

“I would like to share the following thoughts,” Patricia began her statement Monday. “I want to personally thank my many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences you have sent me and my family on the devastating passing of my beautiful son PJ – Billy Miller. He fought a long, courageous battle with bipolar illness. “Depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, friends and fans but in the end the disease won the battle and it took his life. Other causes of death that have been said are not true. “I wish they were but they’re not. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I won’t have anything else to say. Thank you for the love and support.”

Miller’s career began as a model, and she signed with Wilhelmina. In 2007 he had the role of Richie Novak all of my childrenwhere he stayed until 2008. From 2008 to 2014, Miller starred as Billy Abbott. The young and the restless. The role earned her three Daytime Emmy Awards. After leaving THe is the young and the restless In 2014, Miller continued to play Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on General Hospital until 2019.

After leaving soap operas, Miller appeared in five episodes of the American drama suitWhere he played the role of Marcus, Harvey Spector’s brother.

Following news of Miller’s death, his co-stars in the daytime television community took to social media to mourn the loss.

Public HospitalExecutive producer, Frank Valentini, took to X (formally known as Twitter) to mourn.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incredibly talented Billy Miller. On behalf of the entire @GeneralHospital family, our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” he wrote.

See more tributes to Miller’s life On and off screen here.

