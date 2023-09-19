Bear sighting at Magic Kingdom prompts closure

This morning when Florida Fish and Wildlife transported an intruder to Walt Disney World. This is a bear. Parts of the Magic Kingdom were off-limits to guests, so the FWC searched for the bear and it was eventually captured. It all happened on the west side of the park, not too far from the roller coaster at Thunder Mountain on Tuesday West. McDaniel goes live at Disney with how it all happened. Dave, we usually send you Seminole County stories today. You’re at Disney. Well, these bears, they can walk around, and don’t you know you know, even though it’s still pretty hot, the bear instinctively knows that we’re heading down toward the falls. So, they’re becoming more active, according to state wildlife officials, working to put on weight in this cold weather. But this additional activity of this bear brought her to the tourist center. The second helicopter was in the sky while experts from Florida Fish and Wildlife searched for the bear. WALT DISNEY WORLD can first confirm that the bear was in a tree on a Disney property, and visitors using the app saw some areas were unavailable and other areas were open. But with huge waiting times. Immediately after the park opened, Disney announced shortly before 10 a.m. that after consulting with state experts, the Borderlands, Liberty Square and Adventure Lands at the Magic Kingdom had reopened. Chopper Two was able to obtain this exclusive video of the bear in action in the early afternoon. FWC says the adult female was chemically inactivated. So that staff can pick them up safely before moving on. Adrian. We’re told she was moved to the Ocala National Forest area. In most cases of bears wandering into neighborhoods or areas, it is not considered a more natural habitat. They are given the space they need to walk around safely. But in light of this situation, staff have captured the animal and are moving the bear out of the park, the FWC wrote, adding that the bear was likely searching for food. Now, with this transfer, that female

The bear was arrested after a sighting, which led to the Magic Kingdom being shut down Updated: 7:21 AM EDT on September 19, 2023

Updated: 7:21 AM EDT on September 19, 2023

State wildlife officials successfully captured a bear after it caused some disturbance at the Magic Kingdom early Monday morning. Helicopter 2 was in the sky while Fish and Wildlife experts searched for the bear. Walt Disney World confirmed for the first time that the bear was in a tree on a Disney property, and visitors using the park app saw some areas were unavailable, and others that were open had wait times Long just after the park opened. Disney later said shortly before 10 a.m. that after the park opened and in consultation with state experts, Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom had reopened. Chopper 2 was able to obtain exclusive video of the bear being carried out in the early afternoon. The adult female bear was "chemically immobilized so that staff could safely capture it before transporting it," the FWC said. We're told she was taken in the Ocala National Forest area. In most cases of bears wandering into neighborhoods or areas not considered natural habitat, they are given the space needed to roam safely, but the FWC wrote: "Given this situation, staff captured the animal and relocated the bear." The FWC says the bear was likely searching for food when it ended up on a Disney property.

