John Boyega will not be Marvel’s new Kang

Earlier this week, Jonathan Majors was recently found guilty of third-degree harassment and assault in court, leading to him being almost immediately fired by Marvel Studios.

Majors played variations of the character Kang the Conqueror in both “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and across both seasons of “Loki” – where he was able to travel between timelines and dimensions and companion with alternate versions of himself.

This was all leading up to the planned 2026 crossover film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” After his dismissal, the title of this film was changed to “Avenger 5” and it is not yet known whether Marvel will write out or recast the character.

If they go the recast route, one name that has been popping up online a lot as a potential replacement is former “Star Wars” star John Boyega. When this proposal was presented to Boyega himself Twitter Today, he had a response.

This response? An animated gif of the donkey from the movie “Shrek” shaking his head in a very clear “no.” The response is not surprising because although he has been involved in Hollywood franchises in the past, the actor has no desire to return and has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the approach.

Boyega had previously rejected the idea of ​​working on a Marvel Cinematic Universe film before Men’s health Last year “that’s not in my vision anymore” and that he wanted to “do subtle things”. He also says that “it’s really hard to outdo Iron Man in this universe.”