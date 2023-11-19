Britney Spears smiles in her first public appearance since the release of her memoir

music

Britney Spears looked happy as she smiled in her first public appearance since the release of her memoir “The Woman In Me.”

In new photos taken on Saturday in West Hollywood, California, the “Toxic” singer appeared in great spirits as she headed to celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont with her boyfriend Cade Hudson.

Spears also carried her friend Snow, whom she adopted last August, after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, assumed custody of her daughter. One of their five dogs after their controversial divorce.

The Grammy Award-winning artist wore her fall best for the brunch outing, pairing a body-hugging orange dress with tan boots.

Spears also wore her signature aviator sunglasses, and accessorized her afternoon look with a large white purse.

This was the first time fans saw Spears abroad since the successful release of “The Woman In Me” on October 24.

The “Toxic” singer was all smiles on Saturday in West Hollywood, California.

the background

Spears spent the day with Kid Hudson. the background

While Spears made headlines this year for a myriad of reasons — including dancing with knives (prop) and the still-looming divorce drama — all eyes turned to the pop star’s honest story upon the book’s release.

For more from Page Six that you love…

One snippet that caught the nation’s attention was Spears’ admission that she had an abortion during her highly publicized relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The singer wore an orange dress with light brown shoes.

the background

Spears’ book “The Woman In Me” was released on October 24. the background

The tell-all memoir included a handful of heart-wrenching perspectives from the singer. the background

“I loved Justin very much. I always expected that we would have a family together one day. This will be much sooner than I expected,” Spears, 41, wrote in her memoir, explaining that Timberlake, 42, “was definitely not happy.” When he found out she was pregnant.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a child in our lives, that we were too young.”

Spears continued, “I’m sure people are going to hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if this was the right decision. If it had been left to me alone, I would never have done it. However, Justin was very sure that That he doesn’t want to be a father.





Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





