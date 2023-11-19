November 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Britney Spears smiles in her first public appearance since the release of her memoir

Britney Spears smiles in her first public appearance since the release of her memoir

Roxanne Bacchus November 20, 2023 2 min read

music

by Alex Breeden

published
November 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM ET

Britney Spears has been seen in public for the first time since the release of her stunning memoir last month.the background

Britney Spears looked happy as she smiled in her first public appearance since the release of her memoir “The Woman In Me.”

In new photos taken on Saturday in West Hollywood, California, the “Toxic” singer appeared in great spirits as she headed to celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont with her boyfriend Cade Hudson.

Spears also carried her friend Snow, whom she adopted last August, after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, assumed custody of her daughter. One of their five dogs after their controversial divorce.

The Grammy Award-winning artist wore her fall best for the brunch outing, pairing a body-hugging orange dress with tan boots.

Spears also wore her signature aviator sunglasses, and accessorized her afternoon look with a large white purse.

This was the first time fans saw Spears abroad since the successful release of “The Woman In Me” on October 24.

The “Toxic” singer was all smiles on Saturday in West Hollywood, California.
the background
Spears spent the day with Kid Hudson.
the background

While Spears made headlines this year for a myriad of reasons — including dancing with knives (prop) and the still-looming divorce drama — all eyes turned to the pop star’s honest story upon the book’s release.

For more from Page Six that you love…

One snippet that caught the nation’s attention was Spears’ admission that she had an abortion during her highly publicized relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The singer wore an orange dress with light brown shoes.
the background
Spears’ book “The Woman In Me” was released on October 24.
the background
The tell-all memoir included a handful of heart-wrenching perspectives from the singer.
the background

“I loved Justin very much. I always expected that we would have a family together one day. This will be much sooner than I expected,” Spears, 41, wrote in her memoir, explaining that Timberlake, 42, “was definitely not happy.” When he found out she was pregnant.

See also  2023 James Beard Prize winners in New York City

“He said we weren’t ready to have a child in our lives, that we were too young.”

Spears continued, “I’m sure people are going to hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if this was the right decision. If it had been left to me alone, I would never have done it. However, Justin was very sure that That he doesn’t want to be a father.


Load more…




https://pagesix.com/2023/11/19/entertainment/britney-spears-all-smiles-in-first-public-outing-since-bombshell-memoir-releasebritney-spears-all-smiles-in-first- public-outing-since-bombshell-memoir-release/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Andre 3000: New Blue Sun album review

November 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Giant panda poses alongside Biden in SNL cold open

November 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Miss Universe: Shenice Palacios from Nicaragua wins the Miss 2023 contest in El Salvador

November 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Andre 3000: New Blue Sun album review

November 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink satellites from California – Spaceflight Now

November 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Brock Purdy’s teammates impressed with 49ers QB’s comeback win against Buccaneers – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

November 20, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Super Smash Bros. Pack Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday is available now

November 20, 2023 Len Houle