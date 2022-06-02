Tom Brady: 55 percent “yes” and 45 percent “no” to continue playing

Getty Images

pirate quarterback Tom Brady She decided to continue playing football in 2022. But it was not an easy decision for the 45-year-old midfielder.

“As you know at this point, It’s like 55 percent yes and 45 percent no“Brady after vanity golf match last night, by Rick Stroud from Tampa Bay Times. “That’s just the truth. It’s not that I’m not 100 percent committed, it’s just that once I’m committed to doing it, it’s like ‘Ah. All right, here we go.'” It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide a couple of weeks before the marathon, ‘Hey, I’m going to start running.’ We got the free agency right and I felt some pressure to do it and I talked to the team and the organization and it worked.”

Of course, Brady’s decision to return to the Buck family came after they tried to make their way to Miami. A plan by Dolphins to acquire Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton collapsed after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit on February 1.

He will be a free agent in 2023. He will need to make a decision anew whether or not to continue in business. If he doesn’t continue in the field, he will enter the Fox broadcast booth, as Chief Network Analyst.

Finally, remember this when Brady started talking about 55 percent, 45 percent, and 100 percent. He said last June that 90 percent of the things he says don’t really reflect how he feels. So there is a 10 percent chance that what he said last night is the truth.