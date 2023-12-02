Why are the Blue Jays right for Shohei Ohtani?

All of this means that this team desperately needs to take the next step — while they still can. Toronto is expected to be competitive in 2024 with or without Ohtani, but the clock may be ticking. Franchise cornerstones Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have two seasons left before hitting free agency, and so far, there’s no sign of either of them agreeing to an extension. Recent free agent acquisitions Chris Bassett (age 35 in 2024), George Springer (age 34) and Kevin Guzman (age 33 in 2024) are all getting older, and the Jays’ farm system was ranked just 25th by MLB Pipeline as of August.