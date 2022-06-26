June 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Travis Scott's Bugatti purchase slammed by family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim

Travis Scott’s Bugatti purchase slammed by family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim

Roxanne Bacchus June 26, 2022 1 min read

Travis Scott He’s being dragged for his latest purchase, a $5.5 million luxury car…the family of a 9-year-old who died in Astroworld says it just isn’t looking good.

Bob Hillardfamily lawyer Ezra Blountsays TMZ…Ezra would still be alive today, enjoying his summer, if Travis had spent half of what he paid for Bugatti on petty safety measures at the killer music festival.

Travis new Bugatti

As we reported… Ezra, who was run over in Astroworld, sued Travis before him Died of his injuries …and Travis bragged recently on the new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport despite the mountain of lawsuits he faces.

While Ezra’s lawyer says Travis has every right to live life as he sees fit, including buying whatever he wants, Hillard rips Travis’ choices as “excessive”… and says everything Travis does should be called into question because of what Happened in Astroworld.

Ezra’s attorney also has a few picks for Travis camp… tearing them up to try to make Travis look good with a $5.5 million car in his driveway as Astroworld litigation soars.

Ezra Blount

We have reached out to Travis’ representatives…so far no word has been received.

See also  'Danger!' Champion Amy Schneider

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday 26 June 2022

June 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

It is alleged that John Lennon had an affair with a teenage assistant who was set up by Yoko Ono

June 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Bride says she was criticized for saying no to bridesmaids

June 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Travis Scott’s Bugatti purchase slammed by family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim

June 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Mysterious star survives thermonuclear supernova explosion

June 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Sydney McLaughlin breaks the world record; Allyson Felix is ​​set for the track worlds

June 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

A hit and run game getting a refresh as a great open-world game

June 26, 2022 Len Houle