Tropical Storm Philip is on its way to New England and Canada

Tropical Storm Philip The weather could bring another bout of wind and rain to parts of the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada this weekend, as the weather continues on its northward path in the Atlantic Ocean, meteorologists said Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said in a statement that Philip was hovering over the South Atlantic Ocean on Thursday evening, about 290 miles southwest of Bermuda. Advisor. At the time, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and moving steadily north at about 16 mph.

Tropical Storm Philip’s track and forecast

Meteorologists expect Philip’s speed to increase as it moves toward the northeastern United States and Canada over the next few days, and the center of the storm is likely to pass near Bermuda on Friday before approaching eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday.

The storm is also expected to gradually strengthen as it gains speed, but meteorologists expect Philip to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it approaches New England and Canada.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



“Philip is expected to move over parts of Atlantic Canada and eastern New England as a post-tropical cyclone this weekend,” the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning. “Regardless of the severity or structure of the Philip, interests in those areas should be prepared for the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain and monitor data issued by the local meteorological office.”

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Philip. October 5, 2023. NOAA/National Weather Service



The forecast has remained fairly steady for Philip over the past 24 hours, but landfall along the coast of New England and Canada may not happen until late Sunday, weather and climate producer David Parkinson reported on CBS News, noting that The storm will slow slightly as it approaches coastal Maine. Philip could still hit much of northern New England with three to four inches of rain starting Saturday, with rain and wind expected as far south as New York City, Parkinson said.

The hurricane center said flash flooding was “expected” this weekend in parts of New York and New England.

Philip is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda early Friday morning ahead of its path toward the East Coast, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected, the National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm warning is already in effect for the island, which will begin dumping heavy rain on Friday, likely with isolated flash flooding, while wet conditions in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the United States gradually begin to adhere.

However, meteorologists said dangerous waves and waves associated with Philip will impact parts of the Atlantic coastlines of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday. Large waves have already affected Bermuda due to a different weather system on Thursday, and are expected to grow as Philip approaches the island, the hurricane center said, adding that a confluence of conditions will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

hurricane It is an umbrella term that refers to any weather phenomenon characterized by rotating, low-level systems of clouds and thunderstorms that form over tropical or subtropical waters. According to To the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Once a tropical cyclone’s maximum wind speed exceeds 39 mph, it is considered a tropical storm. A post-tropical cyclone is hurricanes that “no longer have sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone,” according to the National Weather Service. He writesWarning that it may bring strong winds and heavy rain in both directions.