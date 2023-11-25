November 25, 2023

Trudeau blames the “MAGA effect” for Ukraine’s suspicions about the Canadian right

Frank Tomlinson November 25, 2023 2 min read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed “MAGA influence” on Friday for declining support for aid to Ukraine among Canadian Conservatives.

“The real story is the rise of MAGA-influenced American right-wing thinking that has caused Canadian Conservatives — who used to be among Ukraine’s staunchest defenders, I’ll admit it — to turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need,” Trudeau said. Friday saidAccording to CBC.

The prime minister said politicians in the United States, Europe and Canada who do not support aid to Ukraine “have begun parroting Russian disinformation, misinformation and propaganda.”

Canadian Conservatives have begun to move against further aid to Ukraine in recent weeks, a stark shift from the country’s near-unanimous early support for the war effort against Russia. Canada boasts one of the world’s largest Ukrainian diaspora communities.

“All Canadians should be concerned when the Conservative Party of Canada and Pierre Poilievre turn their backs on history, turn their backs on our friends and allies, and turn their backs on the rules-based international order and our support for the UN Charter on Territorial Integrity,” Trudeau said.

There has been a growing division among those on the American right over aid to Ukraine. The US Congress is facing a conflict over providing aid to Ukraine and Israel amid its conflict with the Palestinian Hamas movement.

“I don’t think there’s one simple way things are going to move,” said Rep. Adam Smith (Washington), the ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee. “It’s all in play.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. all rights are save. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

