Turkish singer Gulesen arrested over suspension of religious schools | religion news

Turkish pop star Gulesen issued an apology on social media before her arrest, but a government spokesperson called her comments a “disgrace”.

Turkish pop star Gulesen was arrested Thursday after Istanbul’s public prosecutor opened an investigation into charges of “inciting people to hatred and enmity” after a comment she made on stage about religious schools, local media reported.

Singer Gulsen Bayraktar Kolaoglu – a 46-year-old woman known by her first name – was arrested at her home in Istanbul and brought to court.

A judge then sent her back to prison pending an investigation into statements she made at a concert in April about Imam Hatip religious schools.

A clip of the comments went viral and sparked a wave of anger among senior members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conservative Justice and Development Party this week.

Gulsen is a household name in Turkey and her case has made headlines in the deeply polarized country.

The controversial comment saw Goulsen remarking an unknown person on stage, apparently claiming that his “perversion” was caused by his upbringing in a school of the Imam al-Khatib.

“Targeting a part of society with allegations of ‘homosexuality’ and trying to divide Turkey is a hate crime and stigmatization of humanity,” AKP spokesman Omer Celik said.

Julesen issued an apology on social media prior to her arrest.

“A joke I shared with my colleagues with whom I worked for many years… appeared and spread by those who aim to polarize society,” she said.

“I regret that my words have given substance to evil people who aim to polarize our country.”

Gulson’s lawyer, Emek Emre, has promised to resume the star’s arrest and seek her immediate release.

“Our client has not committed any crime,” he told reporters.

Vote in advance

Erdogan and his ruling party, the AKP, will need a strong turnout from their socially conservative voters to reverse the decline in opinion polls ahead of next June’s general elections.

Diyanet, or the state-run Directorate of Religious Affairs, has seen its budget and public influence increase in recent years, prompting accusations that Erdogan is using religion to boost his rankings ahead of court elections scheduled for next year.

Erdogan’s supporters say the moves are a reflection of the anti-religious dictates of the AKP’s deeply secular predecessors in government.

Critics say Erdogan voluntarily bound the courts to crack down on dissent and free speech, charges the government denies.

The Turkish opposition took advantage of Guelsen’s case to bolster its support.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Thursday called on Turkish youth to come out and vote next year to save artists like Gulesen from prison.

“I am appealing to the youth – these unjust sentences will end,” Kilicdaroglu said on a social media site.

“They are trying to rule this country by provoking and dividing you.”

Late night news of Julsen’s arrest prompted some Fenerbahce football fans to start singing one of her songs in the Europa League match in Istanbul against Austria Vienna.

Social media posts showed a section of the crowded stadium joining the song in solidarity with the imprisoned star.