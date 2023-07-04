July 4, 2023

Twitter owner Elon Musk supports restricting voting rights for non-parents

Frank Tomlinson July 4, 2023 2 min read

Elon Musk has written on Twitter in support of limiting non-parents’ voting rights in the tech billionaire’s latest controversial stance.

Musk Sunday wrote “yes” In response to Twitter userfenasyl, who said Democracy would probably be impractical in the long run without limiting the right to vote to parents. It helps solve the problem of procreation as well.”

In previous tweets, Musk, the Twitter owner and father of nine surviving children, said, books “Children without children have little stake in the future,” in a theme begun by Anti-Muslim user Amy Mickleberg.

Meckleberg, whose account has been banned by Twitter in France and Germany, posted a video of a Muslim imam who she says is promoting jihad in France to make it an Islamic country.

“He’s right,” Musk said in response to the video, without elaborating. Musk’s tweet about “no kids” was a response to another user who baselessly said “thanks to the white female vote” in response to the video.

a Survey 2019 In France, the European Union found that 47% of the population is Christian, 40% have no religion and 5% are Muslim.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was criticized by users over the weekend for limiting the amount of tweets they could view. Musk said the move was in response to “extreme levels of data collection and system manipulation”.

Reach Roland Li: [email protected]; Twitter: @rolandlisf

