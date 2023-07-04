Twitter owner Elon Musk supports restricting voting rights for non-parents

Elon Musk has written on Twitter in support of limiting non-parents’ voting rights in the tech billionaire’s latest controversial stance.
Musk Sunday wrote “yes” In response to Twitter userfenasyl, who said Democracy would probably be impractical in the long run without limiting the right to vote to parents. It helps solve the problem of procreation as well.”
