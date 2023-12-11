Two dead and one injured in shooting in Sion, Switzerland, gunman arrested

“While in the area of ​​St-Léonard at 3:43 p.m., the police system allowed the arrest of the alleged shooter by agents of the Crans-Montana intercommunal police,” explains the cantonal police of Valais. A press release.

After hours on the run and a wide-ranging manhunt, Swiss police on Monday arrested a “dangerous” man suspected of killing two people and injuring another in the city of Sion in south-western Switzerland.

The suspected shooter, 36, first shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in Zion around 8 a.m. Monday.

The regional newspaper believes that “the killer would have harassed her several times to have sex with her”. The NovelisteMentions that legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter against the shooter.

The newspaper further stated that the second person killed, a 41-year-old man, was the manager of a local company where the shooter worked.

As for the injured woman, a 49-year-old secretary from the same company tried to raise the alarm.

This type of incident is rare in Switzerland and the police used very significant evidence to quickly find the culprit.

The cantonal prosecutor’s office, for its part, launched a “murder as a substitute for murder” investigation.