UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, after Ford

The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, on Saturday, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The agreement comes three days after the union and Ford Motor Company announced a preliminary agreement on a new contract. The two deals have many of the same or similar terms, including a 25 percent general wage increase for UAW members as well as the potential for adjustments to cost-of-living wages if inflation flares up.

The tentative agreement with Stellantis will require approval by the union council, which oversees negotiations with the company, and then ratification by UAW members.

The deal with Stellantis means that only GM has yet to reach an agreement with the UAW