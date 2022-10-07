UK warns of three-hour winter blackouts if gas demand drops

United kingdom National Energy Operator He warned citizens to prepare for a power outage of up to three hours this winter in the “unlikely” case of a gas supply shortage.

The National Grid Electricity Operating Company (ESO) announced, Thursday, that it has taken steps to take precautionary measures to ensure gas supplies from October 31 to March 31, 2023.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine means that overall, this winter is likely to be difficult for energy supplies across Europe,” the national operator said in a statement that highlighted multiple scenarios where the British might find their power cut off during peak use.

“There may be days when it’s cold (and therefore likely high demand), with low wind levels (low generation available), where there is the possibility of needing to cut off supply to some customers for limited periods of time,” the IAEA said. , adding that any power outages will be “managed and controlled”.

“However, we expect our mitigation measures to be effective,” she added.

Officials said the public can also help by not overusing heat and limiting energy use during peak hours.

Britain’s gas stocks during the winter are expected to be largely adequate due to gas supply lines in the North Sea and imports from Norway.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU member states relied on nearly 40% of their gas imports from Moscow.

Although they have taken steps to drastically reduce imports from Russia 90% by the end of the year, It remains unclear to what extent the EU has continued to import from Moscow, particularly given the continued supply disruptions.

The UK relied to a lesser extent on the Kremlin for its energy needs and imports Only 3% of its gas comes from Russia.

Almost half of the UK’s gas imports come from the North Sea, a third comes from Norway and the rest Sourced from countries such as Qatar and the United States, According to British news outlets.

“We are cautiously confident that there will be adequate margins during the winter period,” ESO CEO Fintan Sly said in a statement.

Style said that while he is relatively confident British homes will stay hot throughout the winter months, “we still have to take into account external factors and risks beyond our control such as the unprecedented turmoil and volatility in energy markets in Europe and beyond.”

Style said British officials would continue to work with European gas officials to ensure stable supplies in the coming months.