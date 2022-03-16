Ukraine claims a “serious blow” to Russia with the death of the general

On Wednesday, a government adviser said Ukraine had killed another Russian general in a “serious blow to the morale” of the invading forces.

Major General Oleg Mityaev was killed Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, Ukraine’s worst-hit city, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko – who later published a photo of the corpse.

Mitaev would be at least the fourth general to be killed during the invasion, which is what Kremlin officials are said to be claiming. A complete set of “fk cluster.”

Gerashchenko said Mitaev, 46, commanded the 150th division with automatic rifles and fought in Syria, adding that his body was found “with the slings of a brigade”.

He was “one of Russia’s most promising and famous military leaders,” Gerichenko claimed while celebrating the “general’s liquidation.”

This is a huge blow to the morale of the Russian leaders. “The colossal success of the heroes of Mariupol,” the Ukrainian official wrote.

“Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol are fighting in a complete siege for 15 days. Every day they are subjected to horrific artillery and air attacks,” he said of the city, which the Red Cross said now looks “horrific”.

“In such difficult conditions, our soldiers find the opportunity to crush the enemy, inflict heavy losses on the Russians, take prisoners every day, and destroy the most senior staff of the enemy command,” Gerashchenko said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported the death of another Russian general, without naming him. There was no confirmation from Russia.

